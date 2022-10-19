First Trailer For ‘Creed III’ Drops, Can It Be The Best ‘Rocky’ Sequel?

Here comes a new challenger!

This week, the first trailer for Creed III dropped, showcasing an ambitious and successful Adonis Creed (son of Apollo Creed) having to face off against an old friend who’s fresh out of prison and looking to stir trouble in Adonis’ near-perfect life.

Some housekeeping: Yes, the Creed movies are considered Rocky movies.

The caveat: this latest film will be the first movie in the franchise without Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa. Sad!

RELATED: FILMING ‘ROCKY IV’ NEARLY KILLED SYLVESTER STALLONE, ACCORDING TO ACTOR

Creed’s got the girl, a boxing empire and a Rolls Royce to show for all his efforts toward building his own legacy. Now he’s tasked with protecting it all.

“I’m coming for everything,” said Creed’s new nemesis.

WATCH:

Creed Welcomes A New Opponent

When Adonis’ old-time buddy Damian Anderson (played by Jonathan Majors) enters back into the real world looking for his shot at success after spending years in the can for a crime that could have also put Adonis in jail — a rivalry that can only be settled in a boxing ring ensues.

Sound familiar? Well, the Creed movies have never been shy about injecting beats from old Rocky movies to give an updated, modern take on the boxing saga. In this trailer, we get glimpses of Rocky III‘s story, even adding some nods to the infamous Rocky V.

Actor Michael B. Jordan’s run as Adonis Creed in the small Rocky Extended Universe has been successful, with 2016’s Creed resulting in an absolute blast to watch, with its long takes and blood-pumping montages. Creed II was a bit of a departure from that triumph but entertaining nonetheless.

With this being the first movie not to feature Stallone as the weathered teacher — even if sources are whispering of a potential cameo — and a directorial debut for Michael B. Jordan, expectations are heavy for this movie to keep the Rocky franchise’s streak of wins going.

Watching this Creed sequel will, at the very least, inspire audiences to reactive their canceled gym memberships.

Creed III is set to release on March 3, 2023.