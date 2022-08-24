First Lady Jill Biden Tests Positive for COVID Again After Pfizer Treatment

In perhaps the least surprising turn of COVID events, First Lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID yet again.

Despite her four vaccination doses and endless pointless mask wearing, news broke last week of her first positive test result:

Naturally, Biden immediately began treatment with Pfizer’s Paxlovid despite only experiencing what was described as “cold-like symptoms.”

Then, after news that she was “steadily feeling better,” she tested negative a few days ago, ending her “isolation period.”

But in classic Pfizer fashion, she’s now returned to being COVID positive in a “rebound case.”

How does Pfizer manage it? They developed a product that was supposedly “100% effective” in preventing COVID cases, according to the CEO of the company:

Pfizer CEO in April 2021: “Our COVID vaccine was 100% effective in preventing COVID cases in South Africa. 100%!”



Pfizer CEO in August 2022: I’ve tested positive for COVID after four doses of our vaccine



Nailed it again — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) August 15, 2022

Then after that was proven hopelessly wrong, they create a new product that instantly becomes the government promoted standard of care despite the lack of testing for benefits in vaccinated people.

And even after that new product is shown to help contribute to recurring positive tests after apparently recovering from the virus, they receive no criticism in the media or skepticism towards their announcements.

No matter what they do or how dramatically and publicly they fail to deliver on their promises, “experts” and public health officials continue to worship at the altar of Pfizer.

While it’s extremely likely that Jill Biden will experience non-existent to mild symptoms, it was likely before her vaccination doses and boosters and courses of Paxlovid, because newer variants have overwhelmingly been milder than those that came before.

U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have both had rebound cases of COVID following use of Pfizer treatment (Photographer: Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

But that truth is always ignored in favor of expressing “gratitude” to a for-profit pharmaceutical company for creating drugs that don’t prevent the disease they were supposed to prevent.

At the very least, thanks to this positive test and in accordance with the mind-bogglingly incompetent guidance from the CDC, the First Lady and the President can go back to doing what they love most: masking in public.

Every time.