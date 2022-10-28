First Half Play in Florida vs. Georgia

Florida vs. Georgia, 3:30 ET

Georgia has been the best team in the country pretty much all season. I have to think the expectation for the season is that they will be in the Championship at this point. The next team that stands in their way of that repeat is Florida. I can’t believe that there will be any issue for Georgia but let’s take a look at this game and see what play we can make.

Florida comes into the game at just 4-3 with a 1-3 conference record. This hasn’t been a very good season for them as there have been struggles all around. Anthony Richardson had some high hopes and expectations but hasn’t really lived up to those at this point. Richardson is sitting with six touchdowns and seven interceptions on the year. One bright spot of the season is that they’ve remained in most of the games that they’ve lost. Their defense just can’t seem to stop anyone. On the year, they are allowing opponents to get basically whatever they want and 429 yards per game. Georgia isn’t known for their offense, but they shouldn’t have trouble moving the ball against the Gators. Florida has had success against a lot of opponents, but Georgia’s defense is in a class of its own.

Georgia has a perfect 7-0 record and with this game at home shouldn’t have any real struggle for the game. The most points they’ve allowed on the year is 22 and they’ve allowed that twice. I can’t imagine they allow that many in this game even to a good Florida team. I’d really like to see Stetson Bennett make more of an impact in this game – but let’s face it, he rarely needs to. The defense goes on the field, they stop the opponent, then the offense can just run the ball and clock and not worry about anything. Bennett played great in the season opener, but really hasn’t done anything since then. It is possible that Georgia needs him to make some plays in this one. He should be capable against a bad Florida defense.

I do lean towards the over in this game, and I think that Georgia covers the spread in this game. At home they are unbelievably good. They also will not struggle to score on Florida. Florida will probably score some points on Georgia, but I can’t see them scoring a ton. I prefer to take Georgia through the first half at -13 because I could see some late scores from Florida.

