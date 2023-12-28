First Half Look For The Alamo Bowl

Videos by OutKick

Arizona vs. Oklahoma, 9:15 ET

The closer we get to the end of the year, the better these Bowl Games get. Tonight we get another good one as Arizona takes on Oklahoma in the Valero Alamo Bowl. It hasn’t been a great bowl season, but it hasn’t been bad either. I am hoping that we can wrap up the year with some victories so we can put a bit of extra scratch on the bigger games and the eventual National Championship Game. Before we get there, let’s get down to this game.

Arizona has a 9-3 record for the season and ended up being the 14th-ranked team in the nation. The season started with a nice cakewalk over Northern Arizona. The next week they had to travel to Mississippi State and couldn’t pull that one out in overtime. The next two weeks, they took down UTEP and Stanford to go to 3-1. Then they lost a one-score game to a very good Washington team, and once again lost in triple overtime to USC. They are currently on a six-game winning streak and four of those games were against ranked opponents. As with every one of these games, the players that are opting out of the game are at least as important as the ones that are playing. At this moment, it doesn’t look like there are a ton of guys missing for Arizona. They will be missing a left tackle which is big, but not insurmountable. Against Oklahoma, they still will face a tough defense, but they’ve done that in many games this season and have been able to pull out victories. Their quarterback, Noah Fifta, has been very good in his games this season completing almost 75% of passes and 23 TDs to just five interceptions.

Brent Venables’ talents aren’t limited to just coaching and beating Texas. He also plays scout team QB for the Oklahoma Sooners. (Credit: Getty Images)

Oklahoma had a different season. They only faced two ranked teams this year, going just 1-1 in those games. They beat Texas on the road 34-30 in a game that they stole in the last minute. Then they lost to Oklahoma State on the road 27-24. Their starter, Dillon Gabriel was very good in both games, but it wasn’t enough to pull out the victory. His play won’t matter because Gabriel is out of this game and the Sooners will have to start Jackson Arnold. Arnold was a five-star recruit and has been successful in his limited opportunities this season. He was 18-for-24 this season for 202 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran from another 78 yards and a touchdown this year. Will the Sooners offense struggle in this game without Gabriel? I don’t know that they will struggle, but I’m not fully confident they will be as effective early. As I mentioned, Arnold should be very good in this game, but that doesn’t mean he will be able to lead them to victory.

I think the Sooners might take a little while to get going in this game. I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Sooners win the game, but I’m not picking them to win it. I’m also not taking Arizona, instead, I am going to take Arizona -0.5 in the first half. I think they have a bit more continuity and will be able to make the best of the opportunity to start the game.

