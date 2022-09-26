First Five Total Play in Reds vs. Pirates

Reds vs. Pirates, 6:35 ET

It certainly wasn’t the prettiest of weekends for me. I went 2-4 on the weekend and that brought me to 13-8 over the last week, which is still solid and good for around four units depending on when you took the plays. We have a little less than two weeks remaining on the schedule. Let’s get it done.

While the Reds and Pirates are playing in a meaningless game, there are still a lot of players that are trying out for next year or their next contract. Chase Anderson is one of those guys that is looking to secure a deal for the next season. If he keeps pitching the way he has over his last three starts, he might have a chance at getting another deal with the Reds or someone else. I think he has shown enough to be a long reliever or spot starter on a team with playoff hopes or a regular rotation guy on a team with no shot. Over his last three games, he has pitched 14 solid innings and only allowed five total hits. He has allowed four earned runs in those starts, but he has been really strong. The Reds actually have won the past two games he started.

Roansy Contreras is pitching for the Pirates. He is fairly inconsistent as a starter. When he is good, he usually puts the Pirates in a spot to win the game. When he is bad, he gets hit really hard. Predicting when he will do well is the question. It isn’t like he pitches well against bad teams and gets hit by playoff teams. He has been pretty solid against the Reds. In two starts against them this year, he has gone 10 innings and allowed just two earned runs. He only went four innings against them in his last start, and it only lasted 55 pitches. He wasn’t injured or anything, but they were monitoring him for some reason. In his most recent start, he threw 87 pitches so it seems like he is healthy enough to give at least five today.

I’ll tell you this much, I’d never lay -150 with the Pirates this year. You may think this is the lock of the century, and maybe it is, but I’d never advise it. I think there is a bit of value on the Reds here, but I prefer to take the first five under 4 at -115. Both pitchers are playing well and are facing offenses that aren’t very good.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024