First Five Play in Yankees vs. Athletics

Yankees at Athletics, 9:40 ET

Are all the issues with the Yankees resolved? They’ve won three straight games, and all three had the same score – 4-2. Now, they travel all the way across the country to Oakland to play the A’s. If the game was yesterday, I almost certainly would’ve played Oakland to win. But, with the rest day, it shouldn’t be as big of a deal. Let’s see what we have for today.

The Yankees are bringing Jameson Taillon out for the game against the A’s. He has been better at home than on the road, but it isn’t a ridiculously drastic split. Taillon has increased his ERA every month since May, though. So far in August he has two quality starts but has allowed three or more earned runs in each start. The Yankees haven’t done him any favors in the last two games. They lost both of them without scoring any runs. Even with Taillon putting in a solid game, if they aren’t giving him run support, they are wasting the performance. He did face Oakland once this year in a 5-3 win. He went five innings and allowed just three earned runs.

On the other side, James Kaprielian is one of the few Oakland starters that hasn’t found success at home. In fact, he pretty much pitches the same no matter where he starts. So, what does that mean we can expect? We can expect him to go about five innings and allow two runs. He’s only completed the sixth inning in three games this season. It really isn’t about pitch count, maybe they are just being cautious with him. His highest pitch count for the season is 99, but he averages just 83 pitches per game.

I think we can expect the game to be somewhat low scoring, but I’m going to take the under 4 runs through five innings at -125. It is a bit lower than I normally like, but I think we can get both pitchers to manage the game well for the first five innings.

