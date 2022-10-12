First Five Play in Phillies, Braves Game 2

Phillies vs. Braves, Game 2, 4:35 ET

Well, game one did not go the way I expected. Yesterday, the Phillies pounced on the Braves and put together a string of two-out hitting that should be showed to all teams. Was it lucky? Sure, it was a little lucky. But, even as bad as the Phillies were playing leading up to the playoffs, they have now won all three of their games to start the playoffs.

Zack Wheeler is making his second start of the postseason. He was spectacular in his first outing against the Cardinals. In 6.1 innings, he didn’t allow a single run and only gave up two hits. He’s only allowed one earned run over his last 21.1 innings. He has been very successful against Atlanta this season over three starts. In those outings, he went 20 innings and allowed just six earned runs. He did allow three home runs to them, which accounted for about 25% of the home runs he allowed this season. In Atlanta, he has two starts the Phillies won both of those games. He went 13.2 innings and allowed three earned runs over the two games.

Kyle Wright was the only 20-game winner in the majors this season. That doesn’t matter one bit though as the Braves need him more than ever to try and even up this series. At home, he has been very solid with a 2.86 ERA. He isn’t untouchable though as he tends to give up a couple of runs at home. The Braves also lost the only home start that Wright had this season against the Phillies. It wasn’t really his fault – the offense did nothing for him in that game. He went 6.2 innings and allowed three earned runs. In the other two starts, both on the road, he covered 12.1 innings and allowed just two earned runs.

I said that the Braves would win this series 3-1 on a sprinkle, but I played them to cover the spread and win by 1.5 games. If they lose today, both of those bets are toast. If they win, they are still alive – so I personally don’t have a desire to play the Braves side. However, when I was handicapping this series for future bets, I assumed the Braves would lose either the Wheeler or Nola game. I’m taking the Phillies 1st five in this game at +100. I think it is possible that Wheeler spins a gem and Wright allows his typical couple of runs.

