First Five Play in New York vs. Los Angeles

Mets vs. Dodgers, 10:10 ET

I love writing these articles for people. Though I don’t really ever advocate just taking anyone’s bets and blindly betting them, you’ve probably had a lot of success over the few years. But, I will admit, this past week has been rough and I encourage you to use my thoughts not just to follow or fade, but to guide you in your own decision-making process. Hopefully, it helps, but I’m here to answer any questions you have, too.

The Mets are off to an encouraging start with a 10-6 record and on a four-game winning streak after a weekend sweep of the Athletics – a team everyone should be taking at least two of three from. They are somehow winning despite a below-average offensive performance up to this point. They have a .217 batting average and just 75 runs scored on the season. 17 of those runs came in the first game against the Athletics. Their pitching probably is better over the course of the season, but I’m not convinced they will be a great team for the year. I didn’t believe in them last year either though. David Peterson takes the ball tonight against the Dodgers. The Mets have lost all three of the games, and Peterson has pitched 14.2 innings and allowed eight earned runs. He has allowed 19 hits on the season and eight walks, that’s a lot of traffic on the basepaths. The Dodgers haven’t seen much of Peterson, but he doesn’t have great stuff, so I don’t think he gets much of an edge.

Who had the Dodgers starting the season at just 8-8 after a tenth of the campaign? Me either, I didn’t expect them to be as good as last season. They already had 19 wins last year when they lost their eighth game of the year. Part of the issue is that they are missing some of their rotation. I’m sure losing Justin Turner and Trea Turner didn’t help, but they have more than enough to be better than what they are showing. Dustin May is one of the guys that is stepping up this year. May has already turned in three solid performances this season, but he has gotten slightly worse in each start. He went seven innings and allowed just three hits in his first home start this year. He’s been very hard to hit over the three games though. He’s given up just seven hits over 18.1 innings.

I’m just guessing here, but the Dodgers seem like they are probably a bit tougher of competition than the Oakland Athletics. I am going to back the Dodgers through five innings at -0.5. It eliminates the push opportunity, but May has been good and hard to hit. Peterson is beatable and I think we get a Dodgers win here.

