First Five Play in Mariners vs. Tigers

Mariners vs. Tigers, 7:10 ET

I’m not sure that there is any team that has had a more disappointing season than the Detroit Tigers. Maybe the White Sox. But, the Tigers invested in the offseason after a strong end to last year, only to be absolutely destroyed all season long. They are almost 30 games under this season.

The Mariners send Marco Gonzales to the bump to try and take the second game of the series. Gonzales has a 3.97 ERA and has been pitching better than his 9-12 win-loss record would indicate. Gonzales this season is very hit or miss. It seems like he either throws a quality start, or he allows five or more earned runs. He has two quality starts this month, but he also has two games where he allowed 11 earned runs in 10.1 innings. The Mariners lost those two games, but have won his other three starts. He hasn’t faced the Tigers this season, but it may be a bit of a challenge as the Tigers are a top 10 team against lefty pitching.

Tyler Alexander is throwing for the Tigers. He has not been good. In 26 innings he has allowed 17 earned. Sure, seven of those came in his last start, a three-inning outing against the Angels. In the month, he also has two quality starts, and even the other two starts he was decent, going five innings and allowing three or fewer earned runs. It is a small sample size, but Mariners hitters have hit 5-for-15 against him. Of those five hits, three of them have left the yard. The Tigers have lost eight of the last 10 starts by Alexander.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see runs in this game. The Tigers are not an offensive juggernaut, but they fare better against lefties than righties. Alexander is almost certainly going to allow a few runs in the game. I like over 4.5 through five innings at -120.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024