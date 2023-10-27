First Five Play For World Series Game 1

Videos by OutKick

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers, 8:03 ET

The grass is cut, the lines have been chalked, the uniforms adorned with new patches; yes, the World Series is set and here. Tonight, the Diamondbacks and Rangers step on the field as pennant winners and square off in the Best-of-7 series as they play to determine who will be the World Series Champion. I’m here to help you figure out who to bet in this opening game.

The Diamondbacks have a lot going for them. If you want a full preview of how they got here, feel free to read my World Series future article from Wednesday. However, most books are assuming they will not get it done in series or the game. This is a pretty young team. Will they be nervous or will they play loose, knowing that if they can just take one of the first two games they will set themselves up for a decent position. I think this is the harder of the two games, as they have to face a tough pitcher. Getting a run early is important in any game, but they were able to do it in Game 6 and 7 against the Phillies and it made all the difference. Tonight, they really need that as Zac Gallen, their Ace and tonight’s starter, has not been very good lately. The guy has Cy Young potential, but this postseason has left a lot to be desired from Gallen. In four postseason starts, he has allowed 13 earned runs over 22.1 innings and six home runs. He allowed 22 home runs over 210 innings in the regular season. I get it, you’re facing better pitching in the playoffs, but he has to cut down on the longball in order for the Diamondbacks to win this one. He did face the Rangers twice this year. The game in Texas saw him go five innings and allow three earned runs in a 6-4 Diamondbacks loss. The home game he went six innings and allowed one solo home run. That is very indicative of his home/road splits this season. He was significantly better at home.

For all of the success that Texas has experienced this postseason, and there has been a lot of success, they haven’t been very good at home. Maybe that is an overstatement considering they only have had four home games so far, but they lost all three to the Astros. The one game they won was against the Orioles in the Division Series. Now they look to get off to a hot start against the Diamondbacks in the opening game. The good news for them is that they get Nathan Eovaldi on the hill and he has been superb for them this postseason. The Rangers have won all four games that Eovaldi started this year and he has thrown 26 innings and allowed just seven earned runs. He has gotten a ton of run support, but opponents have scored just eight runs in the games that Eovaldi has pitched, and four of them came in one of the Astros games. Unlike Gallen, he hasn’t faced his opponent before. However, three Diamondbacks do have experience against him and all have gotten hits. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has the most success going 7-for-18 with two home runs.

Tonight should be a win for the Rangers. Keep in mind, I have picked the Diamondbacks to win the series and think there is a decent value on them. But, in this game, I have to take the pitcher that I think is better. And, right now, between the two of them, Eovaldi is the better pitcher. I’m going to take him and the Rangers -0.5 runs through five innings.

