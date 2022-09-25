First Five Play for Jays and Rays

Blue Jays vs. Rays, 1:10 ET

It isn’t a sure thing that either of these teams makes the playoffs. It is pretty likely, that both make it, but there is a real possibility that only one of them lasts. The Orioles are still hot on the heels and even though they are five games back, it feels like they could put some real pressure on teams with a little more than a week remaining in the season.

Ross Stripling is tossing the pill for the Blue Jays. He has been solid enough in his outings for the Blue Jays as both a reliever and a starter. He also has looked very good in seven of his last eight outings after returning from injury. His most recent start was his worst of the stretch. He went just four innings and allowed five earned runs in the game. He wasn’t missing many bats as he allowed nine hits, too. Those nine hits were more in that one game than he had allowed combined in the previous three prior. Was it just a slip, or will the bad start extend to another against the Rays? On the year, Stripling has two starts against the Rays that covered 11 innings. In those, he allowed 10 hits and four earned runs. His most recent start against them was two starts ago and he only allowed one run over 6.1 innings.

Stripling will need to turn in another good performance if the Blue Jays want to have a chance against the Rays today because they now face Shane McClanahan. This season has been outstanding for McClanahan as he sits sixth in ERA, 13th in strikeouts, and third in WHIP. He’s had a few bad outings, but they have been few and far between. They also really haven’t come against this good Toronto lineup. This year he has two starts against them and has covered 12 innings. In those innings he has allowed just six hits and one earned run. Like Stripling, he is coming off of a tough start. In his most recent outing, the Astros knocked him around for five earned runs over four innings. His start prior to that? It was against the Blue Jays, a game the Rays won 11-0.

6.5 is a pretty low total for a baseball game, even with a good pitcher like Stripling and a great pitcher like McClanahan. I certainly wouldn’t play the over, but I also don’t feel very comfortable with the under on this one. I’m instead going to focus on the first five here. I will play the Rays at -0.5 at even money. Stripling, while good has given up runs in most of his starts. McClanahan should be able to keep the Blue Jays at bay for the first few innings.

