First Five Play for Guardians vs. White Sox

Today and tomorrow are the last two days for the Guardians and White Sox. This is pretty much a must-win game for the White Sox. They currently sit five games back on the Guardians for the division lead, and if they don’t win the division, they will not make the playoffs. It is feasible for the Wild Card, but I really have no confidence in that happening.

Triston McKenzie is pitching for the Guardians. He has been one of the main reasons that the Guardians are atop their division. On the season, McKenzie has a 3.08 ERA and has been just about as consistent as anyone for the year. He has been solid in September so far going 19.2 innings and allowing just five earned runs. Against the White Sox, he has been just as good, going 17 innings and giving up only four earned runs. Only one of those starts was on the road. It wasn’t a quality start, but only because he didn’t get the final out needed. He went 5.2 innings and allowed just one earned run. Hard not to have confidence in him whenever he takes the hill.

I’ve been a Lance Lynn supporter for a while now, and even was supporting him when he was getting rocked this year. Finally, he has righted the ship. He is on a nice streak of five consecutive games with a quality start. He also has a quality start in eight of the last 11 games he started. Against Cleveland, Lynn has gotten the job done. He’s thrown against them three times now in his first start at home, he went six innings and allowed only three hits – no one crossed the plate. His next two starts against them were in Cleveland. He went 12 innings and allowed only three earned runs. If it is a pattern or progression, he is due to allow three earned runs in about six innings tonight. That’s not how things work though.

I really like the way both of these pitchers are throwing now. McKenzie is solid and Lynn has been so much better lately – especially when facing Cleveland. I will play the under 4 through five innings at -125. It is pricier that I would like, but it makes the most sense for this game. I could see either side winning it, but what is more certain is this should be similar to a playoff game and atmosphere.

