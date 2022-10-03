First Five Look in Rays vs. Red Sox

Rays vs. Red Sox, 7:10 ET

We had a nice day yesterday and are looking to close out the season strong. Currently, I am exactly 70 games over .500 for the season. That is a lot of success and now my official goal for this season. So, let’s see if we can close it out over the next three days.

Tyler Glasnow is pitching for the Rays. If you don’t remember him, that’s fine. Before returning from Tommy John surgery, it was quite a while since he last pitched. I would think the Rays will use him in the playoffs, but it is possible they put him in the bullpen, or just open a game with him once. Either way, he has a start tonight. I assume it will be another opener-type situation. In his last game, he went three innings and threw 50 pitches. He had two hits and one earned run allowed in the game against the Guardians. I think he will probably be around 75 pitches today so he might be able to get through five innings against the Red Sox.

Will this be Rich Hill’s last start of his career? At the age of 42, he is one of the oldest starters in the league. Despite that, he has been fairly productive overall. He hasn’t been very good in Boston but overall, he has pitched fine. In Boston, he has a 5.19 ERA over 11 starts that covered just 52 innings. This will be his fourth start against Tampa this season. In 15 innings, he has five earned runs allowed. He has allowed 16 hits and five walks though. If Tampa gets one big hit they can open up the game, it just doesn’t seem like Hill is giving those up.

I once again will focus on the first five innings here. Glasnow is likely to go somewhere in the range of three to five innings and might allow a run. Hill is likely to go four or five innings and allow two or three runs. That means that the best option here is the Rays run line through five innings at -110. This is different than the moneyline because they will need to actually be winning, but I don’t think that will be an issue.

