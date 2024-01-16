Fireplace Company’s Snoop Dogg Quitting Smoke Stunt Was A Huge Dud, CEO Fired

Videos by OutKick

We now know how one of the 2023’s greatest marketing stunts — the Solo Stove campaign involving Snoop Dogg “quitting smoke” — panned out, and the answer is poorly.

Or, at least, not as well as it needed to keep the CEO from grabbing a life jacket and jumping ship.

If you don’t remember this whole stunt started with what sounded like news from the Doggfather himself that he was hanging up his rolling papers and “quitting smoke.”

This whole thing always reeked. Not of sticky-icky but of an obvious publicity stunt.

The way it was worded was always the tip-off to me. No one says they’re “quitting smoke.” That’s just not how it’s said. So, I thought for sure Snoop was teasing some kind of smokeless alternative to his favorite pastime. Maybe some edibles or something.

I was wrong and turns out he was shilling for some kind of small outdoor fireplace.

Didn’t see that one coming.

However, while the stunt drew a lot of attention to solo stoves, that didn’t necessarily translate to sales.

According to The Daily, the initial returns seemed promising with the company raking in 60,000 new followers on social media.

The only problem is that not enough of them were in the market for Solo Stoves.

According to reports, the company came up short of its target of a $520-$540 million yearly revenue stream. So, the company decided to part ways with its CEO, John Merris.

Y’know what? It didn’t work out as intended, but they were successful at getting a foot in the door of the news cycle. The only problem was that the product they were trying to sell had such a comparatively small number of consumers.

Had they sold something a little more accessible and in demand, it probably would’ve worked out very well for them.

