Firefighter Has No Regrets After Punching Handcuffed Man In The Face For Spitting At Him

Some people use regret as an opportunity to learn. Others throw it out the window and never look back. This is a perfect example of the latter.

A City of Miami Fire Rescue lieutenant was relieved of his duty after an October 15 incident where he punched a man handcuffed to a gurney. The man was high on drugs at the time and thought it was a good idea to spit at the firefighter. It was not.

According to police, Antonio Cruz was being wheeled into the ER after consuming cocaine and heroin. He clearly wasn’t happy about the situation and was letting the rescue personnel know. In the process of letting them know he spit at firefighter Robert Webster.

Firefighter has no regrets after punching handcuffed man (Image Credit: NBC/YouTube)

Webster, without hesitation, responded by repeatedly punching the handcuffed Cruz. The entire incident was caught on camera. For his part the firefighter was relieved of duty. According to the fire department, he will remain in that status while the incident is investigated.

If an apology is going to be required of Webster to be reinstated, it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen. He doesn’t think he did anything wrong.

This Isn’t The Firefighter To Mess With

When asked about the incident, Webster said that he has “no regrets.” In fact, he claims was doing Cruz and the public a service.

“If he never knew the consequence of spitting in a grown man’s face, then consider my actions public education,” he continued. “And this video a PSA.”

The firefighter might not have any regrets, but I bet the man does. For starters he probably regrets taking the drugs. Spitting at the biggest guy in the room is probably a close second.