Fired Airport Restaurant Employee Attacks Both Managers On Way Out By Throwing Punches, Chairs And Pans In Wild Video

What a year it’s been for the aviation industry, and it’s only Jan. 17! We’ve had doors blow off commercial airlines at 16,000 feet, maniacs getting sucked into engines and now a fired female worker at an Atlanta airport restaurant put up the fight of the century one her way out.

Video of the above incident went viral yesterday for obvious reasons. It’s nearly 90 seconds long and is filled with more twists and turns than an episode of 24.

And just when you think it’s over — that all is well — it turns on a dime in stunning fashion.

Join me as we head to Atlanta Harvest & Grounds airport restaurant:

ATLANTA, GA.- Altercation recorded on video involving a manager and an employee at Harvest & Grounds near Terminal D in the airport. pic.twitter.com/EaI4znfaaE — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) January 16, 2024

Atlanta airport restaurant worker goes out with a bang

Look all you want, folks — you won’t find a better video on the internet today. It just doesn’t exist.

So many memorable moments here that I don’t even know where to begin. The guy who calmly takes the chair out of her hands right as she’s about to bash his skull in is maybe the smoothest move I’ve ever seen. Absolute precision.

But the end, when she’s seemingly on her way out only to turn on a dime and hop the counter is such a shock to the system. It’s like the Red Wedding scene. It’s all happening so fast that you almost can’t comprehend it.

How about the absolute slam-down from the guy in the red shirt, too? Just ragdoll stuff. Don’t love it because I feel like even crazy women should be off limits, but there’s only so much you can do until you have to start defending yourself.

You’ve also got the part where she grabs what appears to be a pizza spatula (is that what it’s called?) thing and starts swinging. That’s a nice little touch.

The cherry on top here was when the manager pleaded with gallery to call the police.

Somebody’s on the phone with the police, right?!

They were!

According to the police report, this lady — known as Elly — was fired over espresso shots, which led to the above altercation.

Don’t know what that means, but by the time police arrived on the scene, Elly was gone.

Can’t wait to see where she ends up.