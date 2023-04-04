Let’s Pour One Out For Fiona The Hippo, Dethroned As The Queen Of Cincinnati By King Joe Burrow

Videos by OutKick

Move over Fiona, there’s a new big man on Hippo campus. Joe Burrow is the undisputed heavyweight champion of Cincinnati.

According to WLWT, “After five years in a row of being named Best Cincinnatian, Fiona the hippo took the number two spot this year, getting beat out by Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.”

Burrow led the Bengals to the AFC Championship for the second-straight season. After losing in the Super Bowl to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021-22, Cincinnati fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game last season.

Joe Burrow is officially the king of Cincinnati, taking over the crown from Fiona the Hippo. (Photo credit: Getty Images + incredible photoshop work by OutKick’s Alejandro Avila)

Despite the losses, Burrow reigns supreme as the king of Cincinnati. But let’s not let that stop us from reviewing some of Fiona’s best highlights.

Including some from her rookie season at the Cincinnati Zoo.

Pretty easy to see why she wore the crown for four straight seasons, isn’t it? What about some highlights from her most recent campaign, the one where she secured her fourth-consecutive MVP award?

Glad you asked.

Joe Burrow dethrones Fiona the Hippo as #1 in Cincinnati

Fiona’s obviously a perennial all-star. But she just can’t compete with Joe Burrow.

Fiona doesn’t have quite the arm strength and hasn’t thrown for almost 12,000 yards in the NFL. She could probably guard Burrow’s blind side, but left tackles just don’t get the recognition that quarterbacks receive.

It’s a sad reality of the sports world, unfortunately. Poor Fiona is just going to have to up her game in Year 7. Obviously, it’s easy to complacent but the challenge from the young, upstart Burrow has to have lit a fire under her gigantic rear end.

After reigning as queen of the Queen City for four years, Joe Burrow is officially king.

Can’t wait to see what Fiona does in year seven to try to get the crown back.

We should be in for quite the battle.