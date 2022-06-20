FINA’s Hopeful Their Transgender Ruling Will Be Considered By Other Sports

After ruling that transgender athletes can no longer participate in elite swimming competitions, FINA – the world’s governing body for swimming – is now hopeful that their decision will make it easier for other sports to follow their lead and restrict transgender persons from competing against biological females.

“I would respectfully suggest that the transgender community look at the research, and the figures are unequivocally clear in the advantage young males have over mature women in sport,” David Gerrard, vice chairman of FINA’s Sports Medicine Committee, said Monday, per Reuters.

As OutKick’s Bill Graff reported Sunday, 71% (the majority) of FINA members voted for the new restriction. The updated policy states in part that: “male-to-female transgender athletes are eligible to compete only if they can establish…that they have not experienced any part of male puberty beyond Tanner Stage 2 (of puberty) of before age 12, whichever is later.”

The argument by FINA, along with anyone else equipped with two working eyes and a brain, has always been that biological males have an unbalanced advantage when competing against biological females. There is no grey area. It is fact.

The FINA transgender policy has been passed by a majority vote by commission members. Based on science and fairness no male who has gone through puberty will be eligible to compete in women’s FINA events or break a Women’s FINA World Record — Karen Pickering MBE (@Karen_Pickering) June 19, 2022

FINA and Gerrard would like to see their research and corresponding ruling make its way into other competitive sporting competitions.

“To my mind, FINA’s approach to this was very enlightened, it was very balanced, it was informed,” Gerrard told Reuters.

He continued: “It recognized the athlete’s voice, the scientific, objective evidence and the somewhat more subjective, human rights (and) legal issues which argued very forcefully…

“I hope that that model is something that’s considered by other sports.”

Caitlyn Jenner was amongst those in complete agreement with FINA’s thinking and their ultimate decision, tweeting Sunday: “It worked! I took a lot of heat – but what’s fair is fair! If you go through male puberty you should not be able to take medals away from females. Period.”

It worked! I took a lot of heat – but what’s fair is fair! If you go through male puberty you should not be able to take medals away from females. Period. https://t.co/qqZq7gnt6g — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) June 19, 2022

FINA’s ruling, as expected, has already received some criticism from the typical, predictable wokesters. But those complaints are all for naught and their pleas will do nothing other than fall on deaf ears. As Gerrard stated to Reuters: “When it comes to fairness and when it comes to safety, you’ve got to draw a line in the sand.”

To anyone questioning the ruling, feel free to take a swim in the pool of commonsense. Water’s warm!

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF