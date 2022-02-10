Finally! Germany To Host NFL Games Starting Next Season

Videos by OutKick

The NFL has wanted to stage a game in Germany for a long time, and now it appears those dreams will come true.

That’s right, an NFL regular-season game will be held in FC Bayern Munich Stadium next season. And the league isn’t stopping there. In fact, over the next four seasons, it will stage two games in Munich and two in Frankfurt.

Overall, the NFL will stage FIVE games somewhere other than the United States in 2022. Aside from the game in Germany, three will be held in England and one in Mexico City.

“This will push the league back to its pre-pandemic place regarding international games,” wrote Sam Robinson of Pro Football Rumors. “The pandemic nixed the 2020 international schedule and limited the 2021 slate to two England games.”

Of course, this isn’t necessarily all great news for the teams themselves. After all, someone has to serve as the “home” team during these matchups on foreign soil, which means sacrificing a home game at their actual home stadium.

The NFL is aware of this, and just to keep things fair, it is requiring every team to stage at least one international “home” game over the next eight years.

And yes, Germany will be hosting several of those games. And who knows, maybe someday it can even host the So͞opər Bōl.