UFOs Are Here And Ready Take Over And The Timing Couldn’t Be More Perfect | Tomi Lahren

updated

Videos by OutKick

Could our pure, pious and trustworthy government be hiding information about not only UFOs, but also non-human life forms inhabiting those UFOs?

Shoot, I wouldn’t be surprised. It’s time for Final Thoughts. 

In a week chalked full of bombshell headlines, you may have missed yesterday’s official congressional hearing into UFOs — or as the government calls it “unidentified aerial phenomena” — but allow me to get you up to speed. 

According to this man, Retired Major David Grusch — a former Air Force Intelligence Officer — the government is not only holding on to secrets about UFOs but has retaliated against those who dare spill the beans.

Read:

REP. NANCY MACE: If you believe we have crashed craft stated earlier. Do we have the bodies of the pilots who piloted this craft?

MR. GRUSCH: As I’ve stated publicly already in my News Nation interview, biologics came with some of these recoveries. Yeah.

REP. NANCY MACE: Were they, I guess, human or non-human biologics?

MR. GRUSCH: Non-human. And that was the assessment of people with direct knowledge on the program I talked to that are currently still on the program.

REP. NANCY MACE: Do you believe our government has made contact with intelligent extraterrestrials?

MR. GRUSCH: It’s something I can’t discuss in public setting.

MR. BURCHETT: As a U.S. government. Become aware of actual evidence of extraterrestrial other as unexplained forms of intelligence. And if so, when do you think this first occurred?

MR. GRUSCH: Certainly, like I’ve discussed publicly previously, in 1930.

The pentagon has denied all of those UFO claims, by the way … like that really means anything … but thought I’d mention it. 

According to Grusch, the US government has been well-aware of non-human life forms since at least the 1930s which means the government has done ALMOST as good of a job covering up for aliens as its done shielding and coddling Democrat politicians. 

UFO Whistleblower Testifies To Congress That Non-Human Bodies Have Been Recovered, Doesn’t Rule Out Murders Happened

I 100% believe in aliens and extraterrestrial life forms. I mean there’s just no way someone like Hillary Clinton came from earth parents. There’s just no way. 

But as much as this all sounds like a joke, I think we ought to take it seriously and here’s why. 

Under Joe Biden the Taliban has retaken Afghanistan. 

Putin has invaded Ukraine.

China is poised to pounce on Taiwan any day now. 

The Chinese spy balloon that was allowed to traverse our nation for a week plus the ongoing invasion at our own southern border just proves that we don’t take our national security or sovereignty seriously.

So, if there was ever a time for freakin aliens to inhabit and conquer Earth, now would be the time. 

You’ve heard the term, strike when the iron’s hot..well these aliens ought to strike when the POTUS is a vegetable. 

Now if the aliens are listening to us right now I’d like to make a couple requests. 

If you do come to overtake planet Earth, could you start in California?

I promise you, you’ll feel at home there and you can fricken have it!

For More Hot Takes, Must-See Interviews and Final Thoughts Catch Tomi Lahren is Fearless Every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7 PM ET on OutKick.com and across the OutKick Social Networks. Follow along at: @TLIsFearless

Tomi LahrenTomi Lahren Final ThoughtsTomi Lahren is FearlessUFO

Written by Tomi Lahren

Tomi Lahren

Tomi Lahren hosts the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com which features her signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

She also serves as a FOX News Media contributor as well as the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.

Leave a Reply