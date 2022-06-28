Final Thoughts: Tomi Lahren Tackles Roe v. Wade Decision

The battle lines between pro-life and pro-choice have been drawn, and Tomi Lahren discussed Roe v. Wade being overturned in Monday’s episode of Tomi Lahren is Fearless.

“For those who don’t understand what that means, it means abortion policy will now fall into the hands of the states,” she said. “I believe in state’s rights and I do side with the six Justices who kicked this down to the states. But here is where things get sticky because of this decision and the nature and polarization of the sides.”

Tomi said we are now in for the two extremes, and neither is good.

“On-demand abortions, late-term abortions, celebrated and glorified abortion is repulsive, ridiculous, and disgusting,” Tomi said. “But an all-out ban on abortion is counterproductive.”

Why?

“You’re not going to stop abortions,” she said. “You’re just going to stop safe ones. I know some conservatives prefer to bury their heads in the sand and pretend that’s not going to be the case. But we all know better. Both sides are peacocking on this issue, and it’s a disservice to the majority of Americans who exist somewhere on the spectrum with it.”

Here are Tomi’s Final Thoughts:

