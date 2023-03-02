It’s Hard To Tell Wray From Wrong With All The Lies: Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

Last night in an interview with FoxNews, FBI Director Christopher Wray all but confirmed the lab leak theory but as for everything else that came out of his mouth, well … lies.

It’s time for Final Thoughts.

Ya know they say the truth will set you free but if that’s the case, our government institutions are prisoners and hostages of their own BS.

Case in point, FBI director Christopher Wray who – and I’ll give him a slight bit of credit for this – sat down with FoxNews’ Brett Baier to answer some tough questions and when I say answer I mean pretty much dodged, skirted, omitted and lied.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 26: Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Christopher Wray (C), joined by Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Lisa Monaco, delivers remarks on an international ransomware enforcement action at the U.S. Justice Department on January 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Justice Department announced that the FBI has seized the website of HIVE, a notorious ransomware gang, which has extorted more than $100 million from victim organizations. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

WRAY ON FBI POLITICIZATION

WRAY: You know I hear these claims of politicization but I can tell you that the FBI is and is gonna stay independent and that means following the facts wherever they lead, no matter who likes it.

Ok … so explain why former President Trump was raided by your agency for classified documents he had the power to declassify and we’ve yet to see Joe Biden’s Penn/Biden center … or super secure back of garage really even investigated let alone raided..

And speaking of the very obvious two-tiered justice system, why Mr. Wray, was a Christian pro-life activist arrested by 30 of your agents in front of his family while BLMers and ANTIFA freaks lit cities on fire relativity unabridged for an entire summer in the name of justice..

BAIER: Alright, so let’s talk about investigations. Mark Houck, Pennsylvania Pro-Life activist arrested at his home in front of his family for an alleged violation of the Freedom of Access of Clinics Act. Alleged incident where he was protesting in front of an abortion clinic. He was recently acquitted of all charges on trial. The show of force for that arrest. That decision to use that force. Was that by the book?

WRAY: Those decisions are made as they should be by the commanders on the ground in the field office who have the expertise about when to conduct operations safely and securely for the safety of everyone involved. To my knowledge, those processes were all followed in this case.

BAIER: Historically FBI protocol is if he has no criminal history and is not believed to be violent or pose a threat to public safety, that he or she is permitted to self surrender rather than subject to dynamic execution of an arrest warrant. Here’s what I’m talking about is the dual system. There’s that for a pro-life activist but not that for a Black Lives Matter protestor who maybe torches a federal building over the summer. So that disparity, that dichotomy is what sticks in people’s minds.

WRAY: I understand that people have their opinions. All I can tell you is that we have one standard. One standard uh which is irrespective of ideology, of politics. In this country, it doesn’t matter what you’re upset about or who you’re upset with, you don’t get to express that upset with violence.

Again, Mr. Wray, the taxpayers who paid for $1–2 billion in damages nationally thanks to BLM in the summer of 2020 alone would like to have a word with you on that one..

But as annoying as the entirety of his interview was- due to the sheer smugness and shamelessness that oozed out of his every pore- this was by far my favorite lie.

WRAY ON CENSORSHIP

WRAY: The FBI does not, is not in the business of functioning as the truth police. We don’t tell social media companies to censor anything.

BAIER: Well, the Twitter Files suggest something different. I mean, there was an FBI request numerous times. Taibbi puts it out. FBI San Francisco requests to ban certain accounts. Twitter personnel in this case went on to look for reasons to suspend all four accounts that the FBI wanted to ban or suspend. Is it appropriate to flag social media accounts on Twitter or elsewhere due to politics or government policies when it comes to COVID? Is it appropriate in any way? You’re saying it doesn’t happen but there’s evidence that it had.

WRAY: We don’t tell social media companies to ban accounts.

BAIER: But you suggest.

WRAY: What we do is tell social media companies about information that we have about foreign disinformation campaigns by foreign actors by foreign intelligence services. Then those companies make decisions about what if anything they want to do about it.

Mmm what foreign disinformation campaign involved American citizens questioning COVID origins, lockdowns, masks, and experimental vaccines and their mandates .. Mr. Wray?

Folks, he sat there and bald-faced lied to us and guess what, he’s probably gonna get away with it and he’s probably gonna do it again and again and again.

This is groundhog’s day and we the people would like a word with the gopher or rather the swamp rats who keep lying to us like we are stupid.

Hell, even liberals aren’t this stupid!

And as for Chris Wray, he was nominated to the FBI director spot by TRUMP so that just goes to show how deep this swamp runs.

Who can we trust? Anyone? Bueller … Bueller … Bueller.

How can these people sleep at night?

I don’t know where we go from here but this ain’t it.

Say what you want about Donald Trump, but he didn’t do this to the American people, heck, he didn’t even do this to his political enemies!

