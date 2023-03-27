Final Four 2023 Opening Odds For Florida Atlantic-SDSU, Miami-UConn

Videos by OutKick

One of the most improbable Final Fours ever has formed at the 2023 NCAA Tournament. This is the 1st Final Four ever that won’t have at least a 3-seed participating.

The Final Four tips off Saturday (Apr. 1) at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, with the national championship scheduled for Monday (Apr. 3) in that same building.

Representing the South Region is the 5-seed San Diego State Aztecs. They’ll play the 9-seed Florida Atlantic Owls, who won the East Regional.

The 3-seed UConn Huskies breezed through the West Regional and are the favorites to win the national title. Connecticut will face the 5-seed Miami Hurricanes, who upset the top-two teams to win the Midwest Regional.

Final Four 2023 Odds

9-seed Florida Atlantic Owls vs. 5-seed San Diego State Aztecs

The Florida Atlantic Owls vs. San Diego State Spartans betting odds for the Final Four of the 2023 NCAA Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sunday, March 26th at 9 p.m. ET.

Florida Atlantic’s route to the Final Four:

Round of 64: 66-65 win over the 8-seed Memphis Tigers.

Round of 32: 78-70 victory vs. the 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

Sweet 16: 62-55 win over the 4-seed Tennessee Volunteers.

Elite Eight: 79-76 win vs. the 3-seed Kansas State Wildcats.

The Florida Atlantic Owls mascot celebrates after defeating the Kansas State Wildcats in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament 2023 at Madison Square Garden. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

San Diego State’s path to the Final Four:

Round of 64: 63-57 win over the 12-seed Charleston Cougars.

Round of 32: 75-52 victory vs. the 13-seed Furman Paladins.

Sweet 16: 71-64 win over the 1-seed Alabama Crimson Tide.

Elite Eight: 57-56 victory vs. the 6-seed Creighton Bluejays.

5-seed Miami Hurricanes vs. 4-seed UConn Huskies

The Miami Hurricanes vs. UConn Huskies betting odds for the Final Four of the 2023 NCAA Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sunday, March 26th at 9 p.m. ET.

Miami’s route to the Final Four:

Round of 64: 63-56 win over the 12-seed Drake Bulldogs.

Round of 32: 85-69 victory vs. the 4-seed Indiana Hoosiers.

Sweet 16: 89-75 win over the 1-seed Houston Cougars.

Elite Eight: 88-81 victory vs. the 2-seed Texas Longhorns.

UConn’s path to the Final Four:

Round of 64: 87-63 win over the 13-seed Iona Gaels.

Round of 32: 70-55 victory vs. the 5-seed Saint Mary’s Gaels.

Sweet 16: 88-65 win over the 8-seed Arkansas Razorbacks.

Elite Eight: 82-54 victory vs. the 3-seed Gonzaga Bulldogs.

