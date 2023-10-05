Fighter Sammy-Jo Luxton Is Back Training & Making Content After Health Scare

Videos by OutKick

Sammy-Jo Luxton makes more headlines these days with her content and by mixing it up with fans on social media than she does with her fighting. She’s hoping to change that very soon.

A melanoma diagnosis, and the surgery that followed, delayed the Muay Thai fighter’s Professional Fighters League debut last month. The skin cancer was discovered after she had started her camp for the fight.

The diagnosis kept her from fighting, but it didn’t keep Luxton from the interesting exchanges with her fans. One of those interesting exchanges forced her to wade through some thirsty comments after asking for help cutting weight.

Luxton knows how to get her fans to engage with her. So she included with her ask for help a side-by-side comparison that showed her content making weight versus her fighting weight.

Curvy / Lean



Would you help me weight cut? pic.twitter.com/dx7xG9m2Vt — Sammy-Jo Luxton (@sammyjoluxton1) September 9, 2023

Following that back-and-forth with her fans, the 24-year-old held a watch party on her OnlyFans the night of what was supposed to be her PFL debut. While not happy that she wasn’t going to be fighting, she made the most of it.

The watch party indicated that Luxton was back making content following her health scare. Then on Wednesday, she added some more content along with video of her hitting the pads. That would seem to indicate that not only is she back making content, but she’s back training as well.

Sammy-Jo Luxton Is Ready To Make Her PFL Debut

From the caption of the post on X, Luxton is already planning her post-fight vacation. She added in an exchange with one of her fans that she doesn’t plan to be too beat up following her debut.

She said, “I’m aiming for rnd1 finish don’t you worry x.”

Would you take me on holiday after I’ve won my fight? pic.twitter.com/uYywMpTYiw — Sammy-Jo Luxton (@sammyjoluxton1) October 4, 2023

At the time Luxton’s debut was called off, she indicated that she was hoping to be cleared in time to fight in December. The PFL is putting together a fight card in Dublin then.

Obviously getting back to making content and fight training are both positive steps towards making that a reality. We’ll have to wait and see if she ends up on that fight card.

As you can see she’s going to be entering her debut, whenever it is, with plenty of confidence. The cancer doesn’t seem to have put a dent in that.