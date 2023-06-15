Fighter Jets Engaged UFO Near Lake Huron, Witnesses Claim

Videos by OutKick

Witnesses have made some shocking and stunning claims about allegedly witnessing F-16s engage a UFO near Lake Huron.

Witnesses claim they saw a pair of F-16s scramble to engage in a “dogfight” with a UFO near Bad Axe, Michigan back on June 3, according to a report received by the National UFO Reporting Center.

The only witness identified by name by the Huron Daily Tribune is Christopher Bilbrey, and he told the outlet, “The UAP was extremely fast. It was capable of overtaking and outmaneuvering the fighter jets with extreme ease. It would overtake a jet, stop suddenly and seemed to turn toward the incoming jet (sic) like spin in their direction without moving.

He also claimed one of the fighter jets fired anti-missile flares during the engagement.

Police don’t know anything about the alleged UFO/fighter jet dog fight.

However, authorities in the region are raising more questions than answers. Unlike the situation in Las Vegas where the police admitted to seeing something fall out of the sky, local authorities in the region have no idea what the hell happened or if anything did at all.

Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson told the Huron Daily his office has no records of any reports. Seems like something you’d call the police for if you saw F-16s deploying flares during a dogfight over Michigan. I guess none of the witnesses thought to do so.

What are UFOs? (Credit: Getty Images)

Hanson also said if F-16s were scrambled, they would have had to come from the 180th Fighter Wing in Toledo, Ohio.

I have reached out to the 180th Fighter Wing to see if there are any records of jets being scrambled earlier in the month.

The stories keep getting crazier and crazier.

Do you all know what time it is? It’s time for the list! Let’s run it back with some of the recent UFO claims in America:

Now, we have a witness on the record claiming they saw two F-16s not just chase a UFO but engage with it to the point anti-missile flares were deployed.

Much like the claim about the UFO with an interior the size of a football stadium, I’m not buying this claim at all. For those of you who don’t know, F-16s and pretty much every other fighter jet in America’s arsenal is very loud.

Is this UFO story even possible?

A dogfight isn’t something that could happen without many people happening. Yet, the Huron Daily Tribune only named one witness with his version of events. If we’re going to take UFO claims seriously, we must be skeptical and critical when there’s good reason to be.

This claim will be treated with EXTREME skepticism unless the 180th Fighter Wing gets on the phone with me and says it did scramble jets a couple weeks ago. Anything less than that, and I’m not buying this UFO story.