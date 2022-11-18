Guy Brutally Lit Up After Threatening A Man

One man learned the hard way that threatening the wrong person can end in disaster.

In a viral video circulating social media, a man holding what appeared to be a retractable baton asked a man, “Do you want to lose your f*cking kneecap?”

It was at that moment he learned a brutally important lesson in life: You simply don’t know what some people are capable of.

The man he was threatening unleashed a rapid one-two combo punch, and the guy dropped like a bag of rocks.

'do you wanna lose your fckin knee caps' 🤣☠️ pic.twitter.com/ucwDKSRChg — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) November 17, 2022

If there was ever a great example of playing stupid games, and winning stupid prizes, this fight video might be it.

That dude with the baton (could also be called a night stick) really thought he was in control of that situation. After all, why wouldn’t he be?

He had a weapon and the other guy didn’t. On paper, it was a mismatch and he was definitely in a better position.

Then he learned real fast you might get knocked out cold if you threaten the wrong guy in a fight. This was the exact moment things went really bad. As soon as the guy looked back at someone without a fear in the world, you knew he had no doubt what was about to happen.

Friends, if you’re trying to act tough and the other person casually looks back as if he’s getting permission, put one foot in front of the other and start walking away.

Don’t start fights you can’t win. Hell, don’t start fights at all. It’s a pretty simple rule to live by. Unfortunately for this dude, he had to learn about consequences in the worst of ways.