FIFA Investigates Misconduct Allegation Of Chest-Rubbing Against Zambia Women’s Coach

Videos by OutKick

FIFA officials confirmed that the organization is investigating accusations of misconduct against the Zambia Women’s National Team.

The Guardian published an article that relayed claims against head coach Bruce Mwape. There, it was alleged that he had rubbed one of his players chests during practice.

The Zambian’s were eliminated from the World Cup following the group stage. However, the incident in question is alleged to have happened two days before the team’s final match against Costa Rica. Zambia won that match 3-1.

“FIFA takes any allegation of misconduct extremely seriously and has a clear process in place for anyone in football who wants to report an incident,” the organization said in a statement, per the Associated Press.

“We can confirm that a complaint has been received in relation to the Zambian Women’s National team and this is currently being investigated. We cannot provide further details regarding an ongoing investigation for obvious confidentiality reasons.”

However, while FIFA claimed to have received a complaint, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) said that they had not.

FAZ general secretary Reuben Kamanga said the allegations as they appeared in The Guardian were a surprise.

“We wish to state the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has not received any such complaint from any of the players or officials in the delegation that travelled to the World Cup,” Kamanga said. “It has therefore come as a surprise for us to hear of such alleged misconduct by the coach as reported in the said online publication.”

He went on to say that all of the team’s practices had been recorded. Additionally, FIFA camera crews were present.

Zambia had been a story early in the World Cup, albeit for a much different reason. When the team was forced to resort to its thrid-string goaltender after just one match.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle