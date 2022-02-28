FIFA Banning Russia From Soccer’s World Cup

Videos by OutKick

Russia’s decision to launch an attack on Ukraine means that it will soon be kept out of its favorite sport. As relayed by the New York Times, FIFA is banning Russia and its teams from soccer’s 2022 World Cup tournament.

“The decision by world soccer’s governing body … came a day after the organization was heavily criticized for not going far enough in punishing Russia for its invasion of Ukraine,” the Times wrote.

Breaking News: FIFA will ban Russia and its teams, ejecting the country from qualifying for the 2022 World Cup only weeks before it was to play for one of Europe’s final places in the tournament. UEFA will join FIFA in issuing and honoring the ban. https://t.co/TVD3uh1oUY pic.twitter.com/cqv9ZvVv7h — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 28, 2022

This is the second such negative impact the invasion has had on Russian soccer. Last week, UEFA stripped Saint Petersburg of its status as host of the Champions League title game. UEFA has since also banned Russian teams.

FIFA’s decision also comes a day after it proposed a series of sanctions against Russia and spurred cries for stronger actions.

“The initial pressure to bar Russia came from Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic, which faced the prospect of games against Russia in the World Cup playoff,” the Times wrote. “Other countries and officials, including the federations in France, England and the United States, quickly said they would not play against Russia under any circumstances.”