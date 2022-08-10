FIFA 23 Will Add New ‘Signature’ Celebrations For Players

FIFA 23 has become an icon in the video game world, with millions of players buying each year’s edition of the famous EA Sports franchise.

Generally, updates to FIFA are incremental, with minor changes to game graphics or logo updates.

This year’s game makes a more substantial addition though, with several famous players getting virtual renderings of their famous goal celebrations.

Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino gets his “low five and flex:”

Portuguese national and Liverpool forward Diogo Jota will appropriately have his “gamer” celebration included as part his FIFA representation:

More excitingly for American soccer fans, U.S. Men’s National Team star and Chelsea attacking midfielder Christian Pulisic will be able to do his “Eye of the tiger” celebration:

FIFA 23 has a somewhat unusual cover situation this year, with fan voting choosing Kylian Mbappe to be one of the signature athletes for the third year in a row. He’ll be joined by the star of the Australian national women’s team, Sam Kerr.

As such, Kerr will appropriately have her backflip rendered:

The 2023 edition of FIFA will be the final release under the partnership between EA and the global governing soccer body, although EA will continue to produce soccer video games going forward.

FIFA 23 will release on September 30th, and the celebrations should make a fun, enjoyable addition to this year’s game.