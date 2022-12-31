Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl might host one of the two College Football Playoff semifinal games, but the branding remains the same and the trophy is still awarded to the winning team. That will be either TCU, in its first CFP appearance, or Michigan, in its second.

Either way, no matter which team is victorious, it will require more than one player to help hoist the trophy. It weighs a lot and is worth even more.

The Fiesta Bowl trophy, unlike the other New Year’s Six bowl games, is rather elaborate. And that’s an understatement.

The Fiesta Bowl Trophy is looking magnificent today. pic.twitter.com/Qrz9V7djZU — Charles Baggarly (@swaggarly) December 29, 2022

On top of the trophy sits a football. It is covered in 2,200 (!!) diamonds.

That part of the trophy— just the football — is worth $1,000,000 alone, according to Emily Ehman.

From there, the rest of the trophy is full of 18-carat gold features and includes three different levels before reaching the base. It’s a mammoth of a trophy that weighs 285 pounds and costs $2,500,000 in total.

Wanna know how much the @Fiesta_Bowl trophy costs??



…$2.5 million😅



The football on the top is $1 million alone because of the 2,200 diamonds. It also weighs 285lbs😳 pic.twitter.com/u1bgUSdl0W — Emily Ehman (@emilyehman) December 29, 2022

To put that in perspective, let’s look at the Horned Frogs and Wolverines rosters.

Only 28 of 125 Michigan players weigh more than the Fiesta Bowl trophy, and they are all either defensive or offensive linemen. Only 27 of 125 TCU players weigh more than the Fiesta Bowl trophy and they are also linemen on both sides of the ball.

That means that the Fiesta Bowl trophy weighs more than 75% of the players competing for the trophy.

It is 1.36 times the weight of Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan and 1.45 times the weight of Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy. That’s pretty eye-opening.

While most people never get the chance to hold something worth $2.5 million in their lifetimes, the Fiesta Bowl trophy is not as important as the College Football Playoff trophy which is worth just $30,000 and weighs only 35 pounds.

Kind of ironic, isn’t it?!