Fiesta Bowl field conditions were extremely questionable as TCU and Michigan battled it out in the College Football Playoff semifinal. But the game was played in a dome…

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona is an indoor stadium. Its field is grass.

A general view of the football field before the College Football Playoff Semifinal Fiesta Bowl football game between the Michigan Wolverines and the TCU Horned Frogs at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

However, the natural playing surface is not kept inside the stadium. The field spends five out of seven days a week in the Grand Canyon State sun, and is rolled in via an automatic system on the day before kickoff.

Except it wasn’t sunny during the week leading up to the Fiesta Bowl. It was rainy.

They've officially rolled in the field for the Fiesta Bowl!



Here is the time-lapse from State Farm Stadium: pic.twitter.com/mqjMh9dgC1 — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) December 31, 2022

As a result, the playing surface was especially damp when the Wolverines and Horned Frogs lined up on the ball on Saturday. They were questionable conditions, at best.

Grass is certainly cold and damp, but none of the Michigan players are slipping on cuts #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/TuOjiBc3WH — Collin Wilson (@_Collin1) December 31, 2022

There was even some mud— on a field inside of a dome.

The field here at State Farm Stadium was damp when I walked on it during pregame. Even some muddy spots along the sideline. https://t.co/ialLVIdodF — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) December 31, 2022

Once the game got underway, fans were very quick to pick up on the problems.

how does a domed stadium have worse field conditions than any big ten game at any point of the fall……….. — Aria Gerson (@aria_gerson) December 31, 2022

I mean, this footing is horrendous. The players can't move. Refs are slipping. What a shit show. — Adam Kramer (@KegsnEggs) December 31, 2022

Both teams’ footwear in the second half pic.twitter.com/fr85xtxwii — Michael Katz (@MichaelLKatz) December 31, 2022

This field is actually a joke. Two players slip on back to back pivotal plays — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 31, 2022

They’re playing on a damn slip and slide — wwairline (@whatsw1thfood) December 31, 2022

Pretty embarrassing for college football that one of their #CFBPlayoff fields has such horrid field conditions



Both teams players are slipping on almost every play — HuddleUpPodcast (@HuddleUpPodcast) December 31, 2022

Drinking game: A shot every time someone slips in the Fiesta Bowl — Matthew Brune (@MatthewBrune_) December 31, 2022

This field is trash too. I’ve seen at least 10 people slip. Both sides are suffering from it. #GoBlue — Detroit Born – Memphis Made (@J2theSquared) December 31, 2022

Michigan WR slips on third down 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/XBfCNu9Btf — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 31, 2022

Players were slipping left and right, often in crucial moments, but they were not alone. Even the officiating crew was struggling to keep its footing.

At one point during the first half, a referee went to get in position behind the Michigan offense. As he planted his left foot, it slid out under him and took his shoe off.

Michigan and TCU referee is tweakin. Shoe completely falls off pic.twitter.com/Pube28SRLm — choke (@cartermacg) December 31, 2022

Field conditions rarely make or break the result of a game— as both teams have to play on the same piece of grass. With that being said, the Playoff shouldn’t have this issue.