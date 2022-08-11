Field of Dreams: Back the Cubs

If you build it, they will come. If you have a crappy team, the Chicago Cubs faithful will still come to the ballpark. Although, fans will come in droves to this game because it is a gimmick and a cool thing to have the teams play in Iowa at the Field of Dreams. I’ll admit, last year’s game was kind of cool, but it still was just one game.

Drew Smyly is pitching for the Cubs. He’s another player I am surprised that is still on the Cubs roster. Either way, he is here, so let’s make the most of the data and information we have with him. After a tough July, Smyly had a nice performance in August with a 6.2-inning start and no earned runs allowed. The Reds have faced Smyly once this season, he went 5.2 innings and allowed three earned runs and two home runs. The Field of Dreams isn’t a huge stadium, but it has pretty standard dimensions, similar to Miller Park and Angel Stadium.

Nick Lodolo has just nine starts for the Reds right now, and they have been inconsistent at best. He’s got a 4.40 ERA, he’s struggled on the road with a 8.49 ERA. He has yet to face the Cubs this season, and he’s only faced one player on the team. He may be able to keep the Cubs down for the first time through the lineup, but the second time through I think he gets hit hard.

Neither pitcher provides much confidence to me, but I think the Cubs win this one through five innings. Here are a couple of other smaller leans, I won’t count these towards my season record, but this game is supposed to be fun, so let’s have some fun. I lean towards the over on 4.5 through five innings, but I do have some concern with the batters getting acclimated to the hitting view. I lean under for the game, and under for the 0.5 runs for the first inning.