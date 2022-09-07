Ferrari Announces Lots Of Yellow For Italian Grand Prix, Internet Reacts

Ferrari is one of the most identifiable teams on the F1 grid, with their signature rosso corsa, or racing red cars. This weekend, those red cars will feature an additional splash of yellow.

The reason for the special, one-off livery is to commemorate Monza’s 100th anniversary. The track which opened in 1922 (I’m aware that you could’ve done that math on your own) is considered Ferrari’s home circuit.

It’s a snazzy-looking livery, especially for a special weekend. The yellow is mainly relegated to the engine cover and to the outside of edges of the rear wing. That yellow Ferrari wordmark should be on the rear wing every weekend from here on it. It’s awesome.

So, along with the new livery, drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will also be outfitted in brand new fire suits.

Those are very… bright.

Of course, Twitter did its thing and started churning some reactions to the teams’ new threads.

carlos sainz and charles leclerc in yellow ferrari suits 😍 pic.twitter.com/XZvdXbOYFg — jia (@leqlercz) September 6, 2022

“oh you’re a ferrari fan? you must have loads of their merch” this is all I’ve got pic.twitter.com/IJJp1Y5nvx — Maude (@schumihoney) September 7, 2022

Ferrari normally Ferrari this week pic.twitter.com/dCKuQNR38q — F1 Updates (@paddock2go) September 6, 2022

Lots of people also noticed the similarities to the old Renault team who ran black and yellow schemes that look a little bit like Ferrari’s one-off.

Therapist: Ferrari Renault F1 Team isn't real it can't hurt you.



Ferrari Renault F1 Team: pic.twitter.com/YTaXZlo10Z — F1 Memes conoisseur (@NeurchiF1) September 6, 2022

Ferrari really said “Let’s bring Renault back to F1”, didn’t they pic.twitter.com/EUUnG5gPay — Matt 🇺🇸 | 🇮🇹MONZA🇮🇹 (@formulamatt3316) September 7, 2022

Despite the team’s push for yellow, expect to see a lot of red in the crowd this weekend. You can always count on the Tifosi to show up to Monza in full force.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Formula 1 if there wasn’t some fresh yellow merch for fans to buy with their hard-earned Euros.

Ferrari and their fans probably hope that yellow becomes a lucky color. The race week hasn’t gotten off to the best start, as one of the team’s haulers caught fire thanks to overheated brakes.

