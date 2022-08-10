Fernando Tatis Jr. Ropes A Triple As Minor League Fans Chant ‘Overrated’ With Him At The Plate

Some fans at a Minor League Baseball game thought it was a good idea to start chanting ‘overrated’ with Fernando Tatis Jr. at the plate. They quickly regretted that decision.

Tatis Jr., who is in fact the exact opposite of overrated, hasn’t played in an MLB game all season after suffering a broken wrist during the offseason. He is nearing an MLB return, but before he gets there he’s getting some rehab appearances in San Diego’s farm system.

The 23-year-old is currently playing for Double-A San Antonio and made his third appearance for the club on Tuesday night.

After hitting a double in his first at-bat and drawing a walk in his second, some fans started chanting ‘overrated’ as he stood at the dish for his third AB.

Tatis Jr. promptly shut them up by slapping a triple to right field. He pointed in the fans’ direction after sliding into third base.

some idiot fans tried to start an “overrated” chant. Tatis promptly answers with a ringing triple pic.twitter.com/CZXPKlQVt4 — coke ragans (@SnackPr0tein) August 10, 2022

Before being replaced in the seventh inning, Tatis Jr. finished his night with a double, a triple, two runs, and a pair of walks. Not too shabby for someone that is ‘overrated.’