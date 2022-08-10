Fernando Tatis Jr. Ropes A Triple As Minor League Fans Chant ‘Overrated’ With Him At The Plate

Some fans at a Minor League Baseball game thought it was a good idea to start chanting ‘overrated’ with Fernando Tatis Jr. at the plate. They quickly regretted that decision.
Tatis Jr., who is in fact the exact opposite of overrated, hasn’t played in an MLB game all season after suffering a broken wrist during the offseason. He is nearing an MLB return, but before he gets there he’s getting some rehab appearances in San Diego’s farm system.
FERNANDO TATIS JR. DELAY NOT A SURPRISE: SPORTS DOC
The 23-year-old is currently playing for Double-A San Antonio and made his third appearance for the club on Tuesday night.
After hitting a double in his first at-bat and drawing a walk in his second, some fans started chanting ‘overrated’ as he stood at the dish for his third AB.
Tatis Jr. promptly shut them up by slapping a triple to right field. He pointed in the fans’ direction after sliding into third base.
some idiot fans tried to start an “overrated” chant. Tatis promptly answers with a ringing triple pic.twitter.com/CZXPKlQVt4
— coke ragans (@SnackPr0tein) August 10, 2022
Before being replaced in the seventh inning, Tatis Jr. finished his night with a double, a triple, two runs, and a pair of walks. Not too shabby for someone that is ‘overrated.’
Follow Mark Harris on Twitter: @itismarkharris
New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first $1,000 No Sweat First Bet. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in free bets. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
New DraftKings users can get up to a $1000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.