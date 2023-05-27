Fernando Tatis Jr ‘Plays Conductor’ As Yankees Fans Taunt Him

Videos by OutKick

San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr sure seems to be enjoying playing the heel.



Tatis and the Padres are in New York to battle the Yankees, never a fun trip for visiting players.



But it was expected to be especially bad for Tatis, playing right field in front of the famous bleacher creatures.

Particularly due to his suspension during the 2022 season for performance enhancing drug usage.

Sure enough, Yankees fans did not disappoint. During Friday night’s game, fans were relentless in taunting Tatis.

But the young slugger responded as he has for most of the season: reveling in the chants.

Video from the right field bleachers was posted by a fan at the game, which showed Tatis giving it right back.

From the outfield, he turned to face the fans and “conducted” the taunting.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 27: Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres jumps into the air before rounding third base after hitting a home run in the fourth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on May 27, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images)



Tatis Trolling Is Becoming Something Of A Trend

The Padres outfielder has faced taunts from most opposing fan bases this season.



And he’s responded similarly each time.

Against the Cubs in Chicago, he started dancing in the outfield after “he’s on steroids” chants.

The taunts don’t seem to bother him much either.

Tatis launched a home run on Friday night in a Padres win, then hit another one Saturday afternoon.

It’s a bit off-putting for him to show so little apparent remorse for getting caught. But Tatis has never been shy on the field, and clearly enjoys being the bad guy.

And after a small punishment, he’s been arguably the Padres best player yet again.

To be fair to Tatis, the Yankees have a history of players associated with steroids, making the chants a bit hypocritical. Jason Giambi and Alex Rodriguez come to mind as a few prominent examples.

Given Tatis’s reaction though, getting caught doesn’t seem to matter much. And it makes his past apologies feel that much more fake.