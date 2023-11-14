Female Pool Player Forfeits Final Against Transgender Woman, Rightfully Receives Applause From Crowd

Videos by OutKick

Female pool player Lynne Pinches played her way into the Champion of Champions Final in Wales. But after being forced to compete against a transgender woman – biological male Harriet Haynes – in the final match, she elected to walk away from the table and forfeit.

Reduxx shared a video of Pinches and Haynes both hitting balls to determine who would go first in the match. After the two balls came to rest, the two competitors shook hands, but Pinches then approached the referee to let him know that she would be forfeiting.

Many fans in attendance applauded Pinches’ decision to walk away, with one fan shouting “Yes, Lynne!” in the video. Haynes can be seen shaking their head as the crowd cheered on Pinches for forfeiting the final.

Haynes was presented a trophy after being declared the winner of the ladies tournament. The biological male’s photo with the trophy was posted on the organization’s official website as well.

Looking at results, it appears Haynes has dominated the tables as of late. Haynes was the World Masters Champion, World Scotch Doubles Champion alongside Barbara Taylor, European Champion and European Team Champion in 2023. Those results came after the fact that Haynes was named the National Ladies Singles Champion in 2022.

Pinches’ frustration of herself and her fellow female competitors being forced to compete against a biological male on the pool tables had clearly reached its limit. She deserves a ton of credit for stepping away from a final to presumably send a message that biological men don’t have a place in women’s billiards or women’s sports, for that matter.