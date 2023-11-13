Female Marvel Film Records Lowest Box Office In MCU History

Videos by OutKick

Over the past 15 years, the success of a Marvel film was the most inevitable bet in Hollywood.

The latest Marvel film bucked that trend.

This past weekend, The Marvels posted the worst opening three-day box office in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) at $47 million.

“By all accounts and by all sources, it’s a disastrous result for a $200M Marvel Studios movie,” reports Deadline.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 09: (L-R) Iman Vellani, Angelique Roche and Nia DaCosta attend THE MARVELS Fan Screening Surprise Talent Appearance at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on November 09, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

The movie centers around three female characters — a white woman, a black woman, and a Hispanic woman — with the following synopsis:

“Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. However, unintended consequences see her shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with two other superheroes to form the Marvels.”

Long live the days of Avengers: Endgame. And by long live, we mean three years ago.

Still, film critics ask that you appreciate the success of The Marvels despite its lack of success.

According to The AP, “[The film] was an exceptional Marvel release in numerous ways. The film, directed by Nia DaCosta, was the first MCU release directed by a Black woman. It was also the rare Marvel movie led by three women — Larson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani.”

Translation: it’s okay to fail so long as you fail while being diverse.

And failing has become the new norm for Walt Disney Studios films.

Before The Marvels, Disney’s last eight films combined for over $900 million in losses, several of which exposed children to same-sex kissing, non-binary persons, and gender ideology.

Most notably, Strange World last year featured the first openly gay teen romance in Disney movie history” and ended 2022 as the “biggest box office flop of the year.”

The upcoming Snow White film was the odds-on favorite to earn said title — biggest flop of the year — in 2024. However, the studio recently delayed its release until at least 2025.

Meet Rachel Zegler, who will portray Snow White:

I sincerely hope this movie fails miserably.



🔊



pic.twitter.com/BazrH5mQNS — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) July 24, 2023

The movie will also recast the signature seven dwarfs as “magical creatures” to avoid offensive stereotypes.

Diverse “magical creatures,” that is.

I wrote a column in August titled the vocal minority controls the perception, but the silent majority controls the result, citing Bud Light and Target as two notable examples.

And Disney.

Five years ago, Disney made a concerted effort to appeal to the vocal minority, the target audience of “The Marvels.”

Clearly, the silent majority has responded to that effort.