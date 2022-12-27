Female Fighter Sulem Urbina Earns Praise From Ebanie Bridges For Near-Naked Weigh In

Thanks to a recent Sulem Urbian weigh-in, Ebanie Bridges now has company within the world of near-naked female fighters.

The 32-year-old Urbian was in New York City last week for a fight with Indeya Smith. And based on her weigh-in attire, Urbian likely needed to pack only a carry-on for her trip to the Big Apple. Phoenix-based Urbian wore little more than her pride when she stepped on the scale.

I mean, I feel like I’ve taken showers in more clothing.

Urbina left little to the imagination both at the weigh-in and inside the ring. Once she stepped between the ropes – somehow in more clothing – her fight plan was as exposed as her body. Smith was declared the winner after 8 rounds.

Ebanie Bridges Acknowledged Sulem Ubrina

Fight fans and social media weren’t the only ones to notice Urbian’s unique choice of wardrobe. Current IBF light heavyweight champ Ebanie Bridges spotted Urbian on the scales via Instagram and replied with a handful of fire emojis. Shortly thereafter, Bridges commented “love thisss” on a shared video from the weigh-in.

It shouldn’t be all that surprising that Bridges gave her stamp of approval. Nicknamed the “Blonde Bomber,” Bridges regularly weighs-in wearing little more than a smile and well-placed dental floss. And when she’s not weighing-in or throwing fists, she has a habit of turning pay-per-views into literal boob tubes.

Sulem Urbina Had Her Body Weigh-In Ready

I tend to avoid scales, but if I were to step on one in front of dozens of people while wearing little more than a ball of yarn, you better believe I’d have this body ready for the bright lights. Urbina seemingly shares that opinion. She mentioned last week that she had been on a strict diet ahead of weigh-in and couldn’t wait for a chance to experience an NYC delicacy.

“…you have to be super careful with what you eat or drink,” Sulem Urbina told NYfights.com. “As I am walking around all I see is food everywhere! Since I got here I’ve been craving one of those hotdogs from the stands so after I fight that’s where I am going!”

For as long as I can remember boxing has been referred to as the “sweet science.” Now that Bridges and Urbina are around, it seems as though anatomy would be a more fitting subject.

