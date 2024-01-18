Female Country Legend To Sing Super Bowl National Anthem…And Then There’s Post Malone

Videos by OutKick

Don’t look now but we are somehow less than a month away from Super Bowl LVII scheduled to take place on February 11th.

Although we don’t yet know who is going to be playing in the big game (thankfully not the Cowboys or Eagles though!) we do know who will be set to entertain Las Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium crowd and the hundreds of millions watching at home.

Country legend Reba McEntire has been announced to sing the national anthem prior to kickoff. The 68-year-old has been an absolute force within country music releasing 100 singles that have made it on the Billboard Hot Country chart while also selling more than 75 million records worldwide.

It’s the second year in a row a country artist will honor America – last year Chris Stapleton did a guitar playing / vocal mashup and absolutely crushed it. I have no doubt that Reba will do the same.

Even if you're not a Chris Stapleton fan, if this rendition of the national anthem doesn't choke you up, you may not be as American as you thought you were.



Gotta be honest. I could hardly swallow and had tears in my eyes. pic.twitter.com/fMmIK2XGnE — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) February 14, 2023

REBA MCENTIRE IS A GREAT CHOICE FOR THE ANTHEM

Also performing will be the complete opposite of Reba McEntire, Post Malone. He’ll be singing America the Beautiful. I’ve seen Posty a couple times in concert and I can tell you this – I have zero idea if this is going to be good or not. Malone has changed his music style so much that your guess is as good as mine as to what genre of music he decides to roll with. It could be rap, it could be some rock/rap combo, it could be a slow, chill rendition or it could be him just up there yelling out the lyrics. Now that I think of it, it may be must watch just to see how it turns out.

Actor Daniel Durant of CODA fame will perform sign language for the anthem, while actress Andra Day will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

USHER IS YOUR HALFTIME PERFORMER, FOR BETTER OR WORSE

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation will once again produce the pre and halftime shows and Apple Music will once again be the main sponsor after pushing out Pepsi two years ago.

Usher will be the Halftime Show performer which honestly, I think will be fine. Am I super stoked? Not really. But it’ll be better than Rihanna last year that’s for sure and Usher has a ton of hits that the casual viewer will know as we all sing “Yeah!” and hold up our drinks.

For those wondering why Taylor Swift isn’t doing the Super Bowl? Fear not my friends, I wrote months ago that I predict Taylor will do it in 2027 – when the Tennessee Titans host the Super Bowl in their newly built stadium. Taylor Swift christening Nashville’s stadium? It’ll be epic – and as we know, Taylor likes the attention.