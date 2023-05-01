Former UFC Fighter Dead At 29 After Being Struck By Bus In Brazil

Videos by OutKick

Ex-UFC fighter Felipe Colares tragically died Monday after a bus struck the combatant on his way home from a training session in Brazil. Colares was 29.

The fighter’s coach, Rodrigo Babi, told Combate that Colares was transported to Hospital Rocha Faria in Campo Grande after being hit by the vehicle. Colares succumbed to his injuries before arriving.

The MMA community mourned the sudden loss of Colares.

RIP Felipe Colares



Such a tragic loss at just 29 years of age https://t.co/qdaF01eKl7 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 1, 2023

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Ciryl Gane posted a solemn response to the news, extending his condolences to the departed fighter’s family.

The young Colares had pivoted toward the European ARES Fighting Championship after a stint in the UFC. He accrued a professional fighting record of 11-4.

UFC veteran Felipe Colares RNCs Alioune Nahaye at ARES 12. This was his first fight since losing to Chase Hooper last May. pic.twitter.com/3eGJ4NfZKu — Will (@ChillemDafoe) February 17, 2023

Fighter’s Loss Strikes MMA Community

Colares was also remembered for intervening to stop a thief on the streets of Brazil using his handy jiu-jitsu moves. The video showed Colares taking the criminal’s back and putting him in a seatbelt choke, then holding the criminal with a mount as he waited for authorities.

Six-fight UFC veteran Felipe Colares recently stopped a thief in Brazil, restraining him until the police arrived. #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/jdmKidW6S6 — MMA DIRT (@MMADIRTcom) January 26, 2023

Colares gave his account of the viral street fight.

Returning from training this afternoon, we came across an alleged assault on a woman, on the beach of the Bandeirantes playground. [We] returned the car, and went to the lady to ascertain the situation, and actually it was a robbery. Me and my friends [@_matheusbjj] and [@atletayurenascment] returned the car and spotted the boy. Seeing that he was unarmed, we intervened and were able to immobilize the rascal only using the jiu-jitsu techniques of my master [@blacknorte.oficial], leader of [@kennyadias] and also GPCI that I have been learning from Master [@sylviobehring] and [@ericapaes5] on the [@empoderadas.rj] program. We managed to capture the criminal, recovered the victim’s cell phone, and today we have one less robber on the streets. It was great to collaborate with the Police and the [@euapoio_recreiopresente] who are fighting these BANDITS on a daily basis. I do not recommend that unprepared people take this attitude, but today I became 1% better.

Rest in Peace