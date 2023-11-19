FedEx Field Runs Out Of Hot Water In Post-Game Nightmare For Commanders, Giants Players

Videos by OutKick

FedEx Field is a hunk of junk and the Washington Commanders are entirely dysfunctional. Without fail, the Commanders find new ways to behave like a low-tier NFL franchise — this time, after a loss to the New York Giants on Sunday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported after the game that FedEx Field ran out of hot water for players’ locker rooms.

Here’s what a Commanders spokesperson shared on the peculiar malfunction. …

“We had an equipment failure in the main water heater that provides hot water to the field-level locker rooms,” the statement read. “We can’t resolve the matter without completely shutting off the water to the stadium, which is why it couldn’t be repaired in game.”

It’s truly no surprise given how low the Commanders have scored in surveys looking at their poor handling of the training room, locker room, and travel privileges for athletes.

FedEx Field may simply be … the worst venue in the NFL. (Beg to differ? Let us know: alejandro.avila@outkick.com)

READ:

Commanders players left the stadium cold Sunday — losing to the admittedly terrible Giants, 31-19.

Quarterback Sam Howell led a nightmarish performance, throwing three interceptions, including the nail-in-the-coffin pick-6 to Giants linebacker Isaiah Simmons. Howell committed the turnover on the Commanders’ final drive, down 24-19.

Even under new ownership by Josh Harris, the Commanders remain one reboot away from becoming a postseason contender.

Washington is seemingly ready to start anew with a head coach this offseason, and Howell fails to play as a feasible starter.

First-round Giants DE Kayvon Thibodeaux kicked more dirt on the Commanders’ graves after the game. For the last two seasons, Thibodeaux plays inspired performances against Washington, including a go-ahead, strip-sack score during his rookie campaign.

Thibodeaux said after the game that he approached Commanders offensive lineman, Charles Leno, Jr. and thanked him.

“For what?” Leno responded.

Thibs said, “For the 10 sacks I’m gonna get today.”

KT fell short of his bloated prediction by eight — recording two sacks, one pass defensed and five total tackles.

Dan Snyder looks on, probably grinning.