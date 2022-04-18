Federal Judge Overturns Mask Mandate For Public Travel, Including Airplanes

A federal judge in Florida on Monday overturned the mask mandate for public transit, including air travel, vacating the Biden administration’s nation-wide directive in the process.

The ruling was handed down by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, who argued that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had overstepped its authority with the mandate.

“The ruling comes less than a week after the CDC had decided to extend the mandate for 15 days, amid a rise in Covid infections nationwide due to the more contagious omicron BA.2 subvariant,” wrote Spencer Kimball of CNBC.

Many local governments across the U.S. had already lifted mask mandates, but the CDC reached a decision just last week to extend the federal mandate for public transportation to at least May 3. Mizelle, however, indicated that the CDC needs to slow its roll.

More to come …