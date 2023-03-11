Federal Informant Blows His Cover During Court Hearing That Is Being Livestreamed On YouTube

Videos by OutKick

Knowing when to keep your mouth shut is a valuable asset. That’s even more important when you’re a federal informant attending a court hearing that is being livestreamed on YouTube.

The approach in that situation should be to say almost nothing at all. There’s zero upside to handing out too much information. And way too much on the line if you let the wrong thing slip out. Like, you know, the fact that you’re a federal informant.

Federal informant blows his cover during court hearing (Image Credit: Twitter)

Let the court hearing play out and have a little faith that the right people will find out who you are. Unfortunately for Damien Romero, he missed this lesson in federal informant school and that’s exactly what he did.

Romero was getting visibly nervous with how the court hearing was progressing and blurted out that he was a federal informant. His outburst came after it was revealed that he was charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

Police say that Romero’s vehicle was curbed after he allegedly almost struck an officer who had their emergency equipment activated. He didn’t have a valid driver’s license at the time of the incident and was carrying a loaded firearm.

Things Tend To Work Out They Way They Were Meant To

After the details of the arrest were shared, Romero decided it was a good time to speak up. He gets the judge’s attention then says, “I didn’t get to talk to my PD, and tell him that I’m a federal informant, and that I’ve done bought 13 firearms.”

Several people on the Zoom call try to interrupt him, but it was too late. The cat was out of the bag and Romero’s cover was blown.

The judge informs him of his mistake, “Sir, this is going live on YouTube. Don’t make comments like that.”

Too little too late. This is what they call a blessing in disguise. If you’re going to blow your cover this easily, maybe you should be a federal informant in the first place.