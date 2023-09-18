Fearless Fan Breaks Up Fight Between Rams, 49ers Players

Videos by OutKick

There was no love lost between NFC West rivals.

Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers was chippy from start to finish as both 1-0 teams looked for an early lead in the division.

Week’s 2 unlikely hero in the game was a 49ers fan who stepped in to break up a fight on the field between players.

Niners wideout Deebo Samuel started beefing with Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick. At one point, Samuel shoved Kendrick, nearly leading to a bigger scuffle.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 17: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers is tackled by Michael Hoecht #97 of the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Clearly a pacifist, the Niners fan at SoFi Stadium reached over from his seat and separated the two.

The players seemed fairly surprised by the peacemaker’s intervention.

WATCH:

Not the @49ers fan trying to break these two up 😂 pic.twitter.com/c1AAl3H1Qn — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 17, 2023

Deebo commented on the fan’s heroics. He gave the fan cred for stepping up to defend San Fran’s honor.

“[Kendrick] just ran up and kind of head-butted me out of nowhere … I was like what’s going on?” Deebos shared. But that was kind of cool seeing a fan get into it and protect the team as well.”

“He just ran up and kind of head butted me out of nowhere.. I was like what’s going on?But that was kind of cool seeing a fan to see a fan get into it & protect the team as well.”



Deebo on fan getting between him & Rams DB 😂 https://t.co/PJ5A6X0zIo pic.twitter.com/aRnbFNDqml — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) September 18, 2023

San Fran had the last laugh, winning 30-23 — surely making the fans proud.