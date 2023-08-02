Fauci’s Replacement At NIH May Be Even Worse Than He Was

Videos by OutKick

Dr. Anthony Fauci was one of COVID’s biggest disasters; responsible for more misinformation and outright falsehoods after early 2020 than virtually anyone.

Fauci misrepresented the evidence on masks, advocated for vaccine passports, helped keep schools closed, and was recently referred for prosecution for misrepresenting the evidence on the lab leak.

It’s hard to do much worse than that.

As a reward for his unblemished track record of failure, Fauci retired from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) to take a cushy new job at Georgetown.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) just got around to announcing his replacement. And based on her track record during the pandemic, she may somehow be worse.

Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo from the University of Alabama at Birmingham was named as Fauci’s replacement, an irresponsible, indefensible choice considering her relentless misinformation. Back in 2020, for example, she misrepresented the COVID mortality rate by an absurd degree.

“It’s somewhat callous to say that 90% are going to survive, because you are completely disregarding the 10% of people who didn’t survive,” Marrazzo said. “And when you look at it, the consequences of the virus go way beyond that number.”

Claiming that COVID had a 10% mortality rate was off by 99.6%, but you know, “listen to the experts” https://t.co/3zNNkkOgUk — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) August 2, 2023

Except research done by non-politicized experts confirmed that the actual IFR at that time was around 0.034%. That’s 99.6% lower than 10%, and an overestimate by 23,311%. And this is Fauci’s replacement as the new head of NIAID.

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 30: Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, adjusts a Washington Nationals protective mask while arriving to a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on June 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Al Drago – Pool/Getty Images)

Fauci’s Replacement Repeatedly Spread Misinformation On Masks

In 2021, well after evidence had confirmed that masks were completely ineffective at stopping COVID transmission, Marrazzo continued to spread the debunked lie that masks worked.

“We now have countrywide, international-based data on the efficacy of wearing masks,” said Jeanne Marrazzo, M.D., “The evidence is very persuasive that masks work in public to prevent community spread of transmission.”https://t.co/Zaol5KJhYF — Raymond "Mack" McAnally (@MtnMack) August 21, 2021

There is, of course, no “persuasive” evidence that masks prevent the spread of COVID in the community. But Marrazzo put her ideology first and science second, and thus she’s being rewarded with one of the most powerful positions in the country.

To back up her assertions, she shared inexplicably bad “science,” which relied on circular reasoning to “prove” itself. Completely indefensible.

OMG is right! 🤯 The first study in that article is from UAB, and lists Dr. Marrazzo as an author. It found that universal mask requirements decreased high-risk exposures (HREs) – where HREs were defined as exposures where masks / appropriate PPE weren't worn. Um… duh? pic.twitter.com/yJ4rURu2lI — Kelley K (@KelleyKga) August 2, 2023

She also, naturally, jumped on the natural origin lie, rushing to promote the paper and theory suggested by Fauci to protect himself and his profession.

Here's Jeanne Marrazzo, the new Dr. Fauci (head of the NIAID) on Apr 20, 2020 answering a question from a young boy and pulling out her stuffed bat and pangolin dolls to explain the source of Sars-CoV-2. Of course she was pushing Proximal Origin. Of course. pic.twitter.com/CDOnxUh3C7 — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) August 2, 2023

For being a relatively obscure researcher from Alabama, Marrazzo’s devoted a significant amount of time and energy to misleading the public. She’s misrepresented their risk of death from COVID, misrepresented the evidence on masks, on the lab leak, and on the efficacy of mRNA vaccines.

Given her track record of inaccuracies equals, if not exceeds, Fauci, her appointment shouldn’t be surprising. But it is, yet again, another concerning sign of how politicized and unreliable government health agencies have become.