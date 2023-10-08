Smithsonian Perfectly Enscapsulates COVID Hysteria By Featuring Fauci-Signed Nats Mask

Videos by OutKick

One day, our ancestors will look back on the COVID era and think we were all a bunch of nutcases. Forcing masks that don’t work, mandating vaccines that don’t stop spread or infection, and lauding bought-and-paid-for public health “experts” as celebrities.

And the American Museum of Natural History, part of the Smithsonian complex, has perfectly encapsulated COVID hysteria in one simple exhibit: a Washington Nationals face mask autographed Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The exhibit commemorates the time “infectious disease superstar” Fauci threw the first pitch of MLB’s COVID-disrupted 2020 season.

And yes, they actually used the words infectious disease superstar.

Weirdly enough, it’s not even the actual mask Fauci wore that day.

But y’all remember that pitch, right? It’s hard to forget. Because it was one of the worst first pitches in history — falling about 10 feet short and 20 feet to the right of the plate. If “social distancing” was the theme, he nailed it.

The Smithsonian?! That’s Hall of Shame material.

Comedy aside, though, the idol-worship of Fauci is wild. As my colleague Ian Miller stated, “Fauci is an admitted liar, and someone whose relentless misinformation caused immense, permanent damage.”

And let’s not forget how, after the first pitch, the “disease superstar” took off the mask when he didn’t realize he was being photographed. Because he knew it didn’t work.

“I was totally dehydrated and I was drinking water, trying to rehydrate myself,” Fauci said to defend himself at the time.

So here’s a photo of chin-diaper Tony definitely not drinking water.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon via The New York Post)

And you might think Fauci’s mask is probably the dumbest thing in the Smithsonian. But you’d be wrong.

They have Jill Biden’s masks, too.

What a ridiculous time to be alive.

