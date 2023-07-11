Videos by OutKick

FAU is no longer FAU. Kinda. Sorta.

The school, more formally known as Florida Atlantic University, is a public research university of about 30,000 students located in Boca Raton. It was established as Florida’s fifth public university in 1964.

Most recently, the Owls men’s basketball team made a miraculous run to the Final Final. Their football program is entering its first season with Tom Herman as head coach after three years of Willie Taggart and three years of Lane Kiffin.

Calling Florida Atlantic athletics relevant is more true today than ever before, but things are going to look different come the start of the fall semester. The three letter acronym for Florida Atlantic University is a thing of the past — in a visual sense, at least.

Florida Atlantic recently overhauled its athletics identity to remove anything ‘FAU.’

Everything else will stay the same. Just no more FAU.

Last month, Florida Atlantic Owls reshuffled their athletics identity and eliminated anything with 'FAU'. The owl head-only is now the Primary. Wordmark & state logo are the same, mascot has been updated. #WinningInParadise #FloridaAtlantic pic.twitter.com/q32xApAjb0 — College Sports Logos (@college_logos) July 10, 2023

Florida Atlantic’s official website is still: www.fau.edu. It still refers to its six campuses under the ‘FAU’ umbrella. The ‘About FAU’ page is still a thing.

When it comes to athletics, though, the acronym is dead.

RIP, FAU.

The rebrand could pose a problem for Florida Atlantic’s football stadium. It is called FAU Stadium.

And while the on-field logo can be repainted to reflect the rebrand, its stands may not be as easily changed. A giant, now-outdated logo is reflected in the color of the individual seats.

To change that up, the seats would need to be replaced.

Florida Atlantic University’s football stadium

Florida Atlantic’s athletic overhaul is not going to stop people from calling it FAU. The school itself isn’t even trying to stop people from calling it the three-letter acronym. FAU still exists in reality.

But in athletics, it is dead. The logos we once knew are no longer.

Herman and quarterback Casey Thompson will take the field against Monmouth on Sept. 2 with a brand-new identity. The same goes for all other fall sports. It’s a new era.