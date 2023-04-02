Videos by OutKick

FAU basketball had the most improbable run of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, which came to a close on Saturday night. Although the Owls lost just three games all year, they were given a No. 9 seed in a corner of the bracket that completely fell apart and opened the door for the school’s first-ever Final Four appearance.

And through the first 39 minutes and 59 seconds, it looked as though Dusty May’s Beach Boys were headed to the national championship. FAU and San Diego State battled it out during the first 10 minutes before the former started to pull away.

The Owls were up 14 during the second half, but the Aztecs rediscovered their identity. They rallied to put themselves within one with 38 seconds left before FAU missed a jumper with 10 seconds left.

San Diego State pushed the ball up the court, and head coach Brian Dutcher chose not to call a timeout. It came down to the final possession.

As the clocked counted down, junior guard Lamont Butler pulled up with one second left and hit the game-winner as time expired. The Aztecs advanced to the program’s first-ever national championship while the Owls, head held high, head back to Boca Raton.

SAN DIEGO STATE WILL PLAY FOR THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP pic.twitter.com/5NWXWvl138 — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) April 2, 2023

San Diego State fans inside NRG Stadium were beside themselves.

POV: You're a San Diego State fan watching the Aztecs hit a buzzer beater to advance to the National Championship 👀#MarchMadness @Aztec_MBB pic.twitter.com/zheVeQsLTe — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 2, 2023

Those watching at Petco Park in San Diego went bonkers in victory.

The joy was not shared by FAU fans.

They were heartbroken and stunned. The ones in Houston— at least.

One of them even fell to floor in the agony of defeat. Though not impossible, it is improbable that the Owls will return to the Final Four in the near future, if ever.

FAU fans watching the final play 💔 pic.twitter.com/LstmPJL68U — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 2, 2023

Meanwhile, though, Owls fans in Boca Raton did not seem too bent out of shape. They were disappointed, sure, but their team had just been beat on a buzzer-beater on the biggest stage of college basketball and they couldn’t have moved on any faster. There were no surrender cobras. Nobody hit the deck. Audible groans and sighs were not even that loud. Meh.

The unbelievable reaction of hundreds of FAU fans in Boca Raton to the Final Four buzzer beater. #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/wv0UrQ6aQG — Harrison Vapnek (@harrisonvapnek) April 2, 2023

Maybe FAU didn’t deserve a chance at the national title based solely off of their fans back home. They didn’t seem to be too bent out of shape over the most gut-wrenching loss that their team will take in their lifetimes. Pathetic!