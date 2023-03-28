FAU Coach Jokingly Encourages Fans To Snitch On Players: ‘Call My Cell’

Videos by OutKick

FAU coach Dusty May wants to make sure his players stay out of trouble ahead of the Final Four.

The Owls stunned America by punching a ticket to the Final Four as a nine seed. May’s program has quickly become one of the best stories in sports. A win over San Diego State is all that separates the Owls from playing for a national title.

FAU is in the Final Four. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

May wants to make sure his players remain focus going into Saturday. If they’re not, give him a call and he’ll handle it.

“If any of you see our players doing something that will distract us from winning a national championship, call my cell. I’ll be right over. Eight days, they’ll be ready,” May told a group of fired up FAU fans after returning to campus.

FAU looks to roll past SDSU into the title game.

The Owls truly took March Madness by storm. The program is a classic example of why people love March so much.

You never know what’s going to happen in the NCAA Tournament. They won a dogfight against Memphis, beat FDU, handled Tennessee in the second half and beat Kansas State in an instant classic in the Elite Eight.

Now, the Conference USA program is 40 minutes of great basketball away from playing for the program’s first national title. Of course Dusty May wants his FAU players focused.

The FAU Owls are in the Final Four after beating Kansas State. The Owls will play SDSU. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

FAU had only previously made the NCAA Tournament just once. Now, the Owls are in the Final Four. This is by far and away the most important upcoming game in school history.

There’s no excuse for his players to not be focused on earning a win and cutting down the nets. There will always be a different time to party. Right now, FAU players have a chance to secure their place in history.

If they need to be told to remain focused, you got the wrong guys in the locker room.

Will FAU beat San Diego State in the Final Four? (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Fortunately, Dusty May has a hell of a team at FAU. The Saturday night matchup against SDSU should be absolutely electric. Two mid-major programs fighting like dogs for the right to play 40 more minutes. This is what March is all about.