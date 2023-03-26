FAU Amanda Wants You To Pray For Her Liver After Owls Advance To Final 4

Videos by OutKick

The Florida Atlantic Owls are off to the Final Four, and FAU Amanda Vance – a super handicapper out of Boca Raton – is enjoying the ride.

Vance, an FAU alum, has been ALL OVER the Owls this March Madness, and she’s never wavered. Not once. After the Owls knocked off Kansas State Saturday to continue their improbable NCAA Tournament run, Amanda asked her 528,000 Instagram followers to say a little prayer for her tonight.

My guess is she probably ain’t alone in the beautiful city of Boca, although, to be fair, some of the residents may already be asleep.

Relax, it’s just a joke!

“My shi–y, no-name school is in the Final Four for March Madness, and I gave it out. FAU money line!” she said shortly after the win.

Super handicapper Amanda Vance is riding the FAU Owls all the way.

Amanda Wins and so does FAU!

What a ride for Owls and for FAU Amanda – a budding OutKick star if I’ve ever seen one.

Amanda here has been all over the Owls from the jump this tournament, and I assume she’s absolutely FLEECED the bookies. Can’t imagine what that bloodbath looks like.

Can someone tell me how much money you’ve made if you’ve just bet the FAU money line every game this tournament? What a rush.

And by the way, we’re all in on an FAU-Miami championship, right? Need that like I need air to breathe. Besides the Heat, South Florida teams have pretty much STUNK for years now.

The Hurricanes football team is a mess, the Dolphins are getting cool but not there yet, the Panthers are usually one-and-done, and the FAU football team stopped being relevant after Lane Kiffin left.

Don’t even get me started on the Marlins.

But all of a sudden, here we are with a chance at an all-South Florida NCAA title game? Sign me and FAU Amanda up, baby!

Anyway, looks like Amanda is in Arizona this weekend celebrating her friend’s birthday. Combine that with the FAU win, and yeah, probably a good idea to say a little prayer for her liver.